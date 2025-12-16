Trump sues BBC for $10 billion over edited clips of his Jan. 6 speech

Donald Trump had already made clear he intended to sue the BBC. The question was how much he’d seek in his civil lawsuit.

A month ago, the president said he expected to ask for $1 billion. Soon after, the Republican suggested the figure could be $5 billion. Evidently, he and his lawyers decided to double that figure. The New York Times reported:

President Trump sued the BBC for $10 billion on Monday evening over the editing in a documentary that the British broadcaster said had left the ‘mistaken impression’ that he called for violent action before the storming of the U.S. Capitol. In a 46-page lawsuit filed in federal court in Miami, Mr. Trump accused the BBC of defaming him and violating Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. He demanded $5 billion for each offense.

The Republican’s legal team condemned the BBC as a “disgraced” news organization, which coincided with Trump telling reporters that the network “literally put words in my mouth.”

Trump: “I’m suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth literally they put words in my mouth. They had me saying things that I never said coming out. I guess they used AI…They actually put terrible words in my mouth having to do with January 6th that I didn’t say.” — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2025-12-15T21:25:36.583Z

He added, “I guess they used AI. … They actually put terrible words in my mouth having to do with Jan. 6 that I didn’t say.”

As is too often the case, the president’s comments were wrong. For one thing, the BBC didn’t use artificial intelligence. For another, the network did air a program that edited Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, connecting two clips that were delivered roughly 50 minutes apart, but the news outlet didn’t manufacture words and phrases out of whole cloth.

Nevertheless, the editing has sparked a broader controversy that has led to an internal investigation. That, in turn, generated some firings among senior BBC officials as well as a written apology.

Trump, however, apparently doesn’t want an apology. He wants $10 billion.

For its part, the BBC’s legal counsel vowed to defend itself from the defamation litigation, and as NBC News’ report noted, the network’s willingness to fight back raises the possibility “of a legal battle over whether the edit of the speech caused harm to the president’s reputation.”