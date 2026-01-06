Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Political violence doesn’t always look like Jan. 6

As we head into this election year, Americans must refuse to be silenced or chilled from civic participation.

House gathers January 6 panel for hearing January 6, 2026 / 05:45
By  Mary McCord

Mary McCord

Mary B. McCord is an MS Now legal and national security contributor, and co-host of the MS Now podcast "Main Justice." She is executive director of Georgetown Law's Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection. She previously served as the acting assistant attorney general for national security at the Department of Justice and was an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia for nearly 20 years.