In Texas gerrymander testimony, mapmaker seeks distance from DOJ letter

A mapmaker hired by Texas Republicans to design a functionally racist gerrymander of the state’s congressional districts testified in federal court Wednesday on the role that Trump administration officials played in his assignment.

Adam Kincaid, the director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, testified over two days this week as part of a legal challenge on behalf of Texas voters by civil rights groups that allege the new maps are illegal because they blatantly dilute the power of nonwhite voters, particularly Black voters.

Harmeet Dhillon, who leads the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, has openly said that Texas’ mid-decade gerrymander — which she helped launch with a letter that made unfounded claims that two largely nonwhite districts were illegal — is designed to correct “racial spoils” that she said Democrats have supposedly reaped through the districting process. As far as the Trump administration is concerned, it has hardly been a secret this is a race-based undertaking.

The administration’s declarations have thrown a wrench into the argument advanced by Kincaid and Texas Republicans that race wasn’t a factor in their gerrymander, per a report from the El Paso Times. The mapmaker was called as a witness for the state of Texas and testified that although he had access to racial data on voters, he only used information on their voting behaviors to draw districts favorable to Republicans. That such a nakedly partisan intent could constitute a legally justifiable defense shows how illiberalism is baked into the U.S. political system — but it was notable that Kincaid sought to distance his work from the Trump administration’s remarks.