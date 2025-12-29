Opinion

Anti-disinformation activist blasts Trump administration after judge blocks his removal

“No one should be deported for being an advocate,” Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, said on “Morning Joe.”

Judge blocks detention of anti-disinformation activist December 29, 2025 / 06:43
By  Allison Detzel

