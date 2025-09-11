Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘It’s a clown show’: Fmr. Judge John Jones on DOJ’s handling of criminal cases during Trump’s DC takeover September 5, 2025 / 09:26

The Justice Department is reportedly assembling an unprecedented national voter database

Trump could potentially use the information to attempt to sow doubt about elections.

Zeeshan Aleem
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post