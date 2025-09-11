The Justice Department is reportedly assembling an unprecedented national voter database

The Justice Department is reportedly putting together a gigantic and unprecedented data base of national voter information — and it could help President Donald Trump’s efforts to deny the 2020 election results or cast doubt on future elections.

The New York Times, citing people familiar with the matter, reports that the “Justice Department is compiling the largest set of national voter roll data it has ever collected, buttressing an effort by President Trump and his supporters to try to prove long-running, unsubstantiated claims that droves of undocumented immigrants have voted illegally.” The Times reports that the initiative has proceeded through efforts at both the Justice Department’s civil rights division and criminal division, “seeking data about individual voters across the country, including names and addresses, in a move that experts say may violate the law.”

Plenty of studies indicate that noncitizen voting is so vanishingly rare that it poses no threat to election integrity. For example, after the 2016 elections, the Brennan Center for Justice surveyed election officials in 42 jurisdictions with high immigration populations and found a suspected noncitizen voting rate of 0.0001%.