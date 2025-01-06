A Jan. 6-style attack is not the only way democracy can fail

In the popular imagination, a democracy dies when a group of angry plotters seizes control of a government building and announces that they are now in charge. That’s why images of the mob defiling the Capitol building on Jan. 6 still have such a visceral power in our memories even four years later.
But the attackers were not there that day to install themselves as senators and representatives or declare that they were now the country’s ruling junta. Instead, they were there specifically to stop the formal counting of the Electoral College votes.
As we commemorate that dark day, it’s important to be clear-eyed about what took place. This was not an attempted revolution — or even, in the words of those who wish to downplay it, a protest that got out of hand — but rather the violent arm of a broader campaign to find a legal way to overturn an election.
More than 1,000 Americans have been convicted for the violent attack, most of whom pleaded guilty to the charges. But they were just the most visible members of a group that included political strategists and advisers, lawyers and law professors, local election officials and state lawmakers, and, of course, the once-and-future president of the United States, Donald Trump.
The attack on the Capitol came about only because the campaign’s other efforts had failed. At key moments after the 2020 election, the decisions by members of the Wayne County election board in Detroit, the governor of Arizona, the top election official in Georgia, and the sitting vice president, as well as countless local election officials, state lawmakers and judges, to stand up to Trump’s relentless pressure campaign left stopping the certification by Congress — in part by force — as the last-ditch option.
As we consider the future of our country, then, it’s important to remember that a democracy can’t just fail in a bloody attack, but also in a governor’s mansion, a state capitol building, a quiet courtroom or the Senate floor. Democracy fails when people decide that norms are outdated, that laws are just suggestions and that words don’t have the same meaning any more. It fails, quite simply, when people stop caring about it. In 2020, the right people cared at the right moments.
With Trump returning to office later this month despite his failed attempt to overturn an election, there are good reasons to be concerned. He has run a campaign predicated on retribution for perceived wrongs, chosen a man to lead the FBI who has made a list of roughly 60 political adversaries that he might go after, and repeatedly made disconcerting comments about running for a third term or being a dictator for a day. His second term will inevitably test the guardrails of our democracy once again.