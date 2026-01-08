Opinion

Minneapolis woman killed by ICE agent was a mother, a poet and a wife

Renee Good, 37, was fatally shot in her vehicle Wednesday during an immigration action in Minneapolis.

A photo of Renee Good is stapled on an electric pole.
A picture is displayed at a makeshift memorial for Renee Nicole Good on Jan. 8, 2026. Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.