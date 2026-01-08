Renee Good, the Minneapolis woman who was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent blocks from her home, was remembered by the community she left behind for her compassion, kindness and warmth.
“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” her mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”
Good, 37, described herself as a poet, writer, wife and mother who said she was “experiencing Minneapolis” on her personal social media accounts, which are now private. Born in Colorado, Good had recently relocated to the Twin Cities, where she lived with her 6-year-old son and wife. Good’s wife was in the car with her when she was killed, according to The Associated Press.
A fundraiser in support of Good’s wife and son on the platform GoFundMe quickly shattered its $50,000 fundraising goal. It had raised just less than $600,000 as of Thursday afternoon.
Donors from around the world wrote messages about Good and offered support for her family.
Some called Good brave for “standing up for what’s right and defending others during these troubling times.” Others decried the Trump administration’s expanded federal immigration enforcement operations in Democratic-led states and cities. Most expressed condolences for Good’s son, who will now grow up without his biological mother.
“Renee Nicole Good was a mother of three, including a 6-year-old boy who is now an orphan,” Minnesota’s Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar said in a statement. “Renee was deeply loved by many … by refusing to coordinate with local law enforcement, ICE is not making our community safe. It is making it less safe.”
Federal officials said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who killed Good had done so in self-defense, alleging she had tried to use her car to “run over” a law enforcement officer. Local officials, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, quickly condemned the government’s defense and contested its account of events.
For the community that turned out in droves to mourn the loss of a neighbor, starting with a vigil at the site of the shooting and marching through the streets of south Minneapolis, it’s a painful reminder of the past. Good was killed about a mile from the site where 47-year-old George Floyd was killed by a police officer who held his knee on Floyd’s throat until he stopped breathing in 2020.
“This young woman is a hero. She stood up to defend her neighbors,” Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said at a news conference after Good’s death. “We are a strong community. We have dealt with a lot more.”
Good studied English at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. She received an undergraduate award from the Academy of American Poets for a poem she wrote called “On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs.” She graduated with a degree in English in 2020.
“May Renee’s life be a reminder of what unites us: freedom, love, and peace,” Brian O. Hemphill, the university president, said in a statement. “My hope is for compassion, healing, and reflection at a time that is becoming one of the darkest and most uncertain periods in our nation’s history.”
Good had two other children, age 12 and 15, from a previous marriage. Her 6-year-old son was from a second marriage, according to The Associated Press.