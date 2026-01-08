Opinion

FBI takes over investigation into ICE killing of Minneapolis woman

The move leaves the probe in the hands of the Trump administration, which already calls the shooting justified.

Breaking: Protesters clash with ICE outside federal building in St. Paul January 8, 2026 / 04:02
By  Nnamdi Egwuonwu  and  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Nnamdi Egwuonwu

Nnamdi Egwuonwu is a reporter for MS NOW.

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.