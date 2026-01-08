FBI takes over investigation into ICE killing of Minneapolis woman

Minnesota law enforcement officials said Thursday that the FBI is taking over the investigation of the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, despite initially agreeing to defer to a state unit that reviews use-of-force cases.

News of the move by federal officials to cut off their state counterparts’ access to evidence in the killing of Renee Nicole Good comes as the Trump administration doubles down on its insistence that the officer fired in self-defense. State and local officials have strongly rejected that account, based on multiple bystander videos of the encounter.

Investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrived on the scene Wednesday shortly after the shooting, after agreeing with the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office that the BCA’s Force Investigations Unit would run the probe, BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said Thursday.

“Later that afternoon, the FBI informed the BCA that the U.S. attorney’s office had reversed course: The investigation would now be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation,” Evans said.

That reversal happened as President Donald Trump and Cabinet officials were lauding the officer’s actions, saying Good “ran him over” despite video showing the car apparently never touched him. Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, blasted that as propaganda.

Administration officials stuck to that story Thursday. Vice President JD Vance contended that the video showed the officer was justified, and criticized comments from Democrats and others that the shooting was unprovoked.

“The gaslighting is off the charts and I’m having none of it,” Vance said in a post on X. “This guy was doing his job. She tried to stop him from doing his job. When he approached her car, she tried to hit him.”

At a news conference in New York City on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the officer was experienced and that he acted appropriately. She blamed activists for interfering with immigration agents.

“These individuals had followed our officers all day, had harassed them, had blocked them in. They were impeding our law enforcement operations, which is against the law, and when they demanded and commanded her to get out of her vehicle several times, she did not,” Noem told MS NOW. “This was an act of domestic terrorism.”

Multiple bystander videos show Good’s Honda Pilot partially blocking the two-lane street as officers approached. One of them stood in front of the car. Moments later, he drew his weapon.

The car did not appear to have come into contact with the officer, and its front wheels turned to the right as it gradually passed the officer on the left. No officers seemed to have sustained serious injuries.

Yet Trump insisted Wednesday that Good, a 37-year-old mother, “violently, willfully and viciously ran over the ICE Officer.” He similarly told The New York Times in an interview later that day that Good struck the officer, even asking an aide to play a video of the encounter in slow motion.

When Times reporters said the angle in the footage did not appear to show that the officer was run over, Trump deflected, saying, “Well … I — the way I look at it … ” Recommended ICE agent’s fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman instantly becomes politicized Alex Tabet, Clarissa-Jan Lim, Erum Salam News Maddowblog Trump responds to ICE shooting in Minneapolis in a typically Trumpian fashion Steve Benen Frey, the Minneapolis mayor, called the Trump administration’s narrative “bullshit.” Democrats called for an investigation into the shooting, and protesters outside the federal courthouse Thursday demanded that ICE agents leave the city. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told MS NOW that his officers attempted to preserve evidence in order to “ensure that there can be a full and thorough investigation.” O’Hara called on law enforcement leaders “to be the grown-ups in the room” and “re-evaluate our tactics,” alluding to the Trump administration’s surge of some 2,000 immigration agents into the state. “I think anyone who is objective that looks at the situation can certainly at least say that what’s happening is causing chaos,” O’Hara said. Evans, the BCA superintendent, said his agency stood ready to re-engage if federal officials were to reconsider. Regardless, he said, “We expect the FBI to conduct a thorough and complete investigation and that the full investigative file will be shared with the appropriate prosecutorial authorities at both the state and federal levels.” Josh Einiger, Elizabeth Maline and Erum Salam contributed to this report. ___ This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Nnamdi Egwuonwu Nnamdi Egwuonwu is a reporter for MS NOW. Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.