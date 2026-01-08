Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Jonathan Ross identified as ICE officer who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis

Ross was assigned to the Enforcement and Removal Operations special response team and has years of experience, two sources familiar with the investigation told MS NOW. 

ICE agents next to a car crashed into a post.
ICE agents stand at the scene where an agent fatally shot a woman earlier in the day on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis.Christopher Juhn / Anadolu via Getty Images
By  Laura Barrón-López Marc Santia Brandy Zadrozny  and  Julianne McShane
Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López covers the White House for MS NOW.

Marc Santia

Marc Santia is an investigative correspondent for MS NOW.

Image: Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.