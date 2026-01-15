ICE’s aggressive tactics are causing ‘a rising tide of revulsion’ among Americans

Backlash against Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown is growing. On Wednesday’s “Deadline: White House,” MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace explained how the aggressive tactics used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have led to a rise in support for Congress to abolish or at least to reel in the agency.
“Faced with scene after scene after scene of increasingly brutal conduct by federal agents — often targeted at U.S. citizens these days — and an avalanche of disinformation from Donald Trump and his Cabinet about what the Trump administration is actually doing on our streets and in our cities, the American people are, at least for now, choosing to believe their own eyes and their own ears,” she said on Wednesday.
Wallace referred to a new Economist/YouGov poll that showed, in her words, “growing numbers of Americans reacting to the Trump administration with a rising tide of revulsion and conviction to resist efforts to militarize American cities.”
According to the poll, half of Americans believe the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent was not justified. Almost the same share, 47%, said the agency is making the country less safe.
When it came to the abolition of the agency altogether, 46% told pollsters they supported the idea. Wallace described that as “a dramatic, seismic political swing,” which she argued was “the consequence” of Americans watching what has unfolded in Minneapolis since Good’s killing last week.