Democrats grill FCC chair Brendan Carr on Jimmy Kimmel and free speech

Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee accused Carr of weaponizing his position in a hearing that at times became heated.

A free press is essential: Senator wants FCC chair to testify before committee September 22, 2025 / 08:11
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.