Trump’s FCC leader threatens to kill mergers over DEI policies

Donald Trump’s handpicked appointee sitting atop the Federal Communications Commission declared Friday that his agency is prepared to block mergers and attempted acquisitions involving companies that promote what he called “invidious” diversity policies.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr openly said: “Any businesses that are looking for FCC approval, I would encourage them to get busy ending any sort of their invidious forms of DEI discrimination.” The outlet also quoted him as saying: “If there’s businesses out there that are still promoting invidious forms of DEI discrimination, I really don’t see a path forward where the FCC could reach the conclusion that approving the transaction is going to be in the public interest.”

According to the report, Carr specifically mentioned Paramount Global’s merger with Skydance Media as well as Verizon Communications Inc.’s acquisition of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. as deals that are potentially in doubt as a result.

In reality, DEI programs help foster work environments that studies have shown are more productive than ones where diversity, equity and inclusion aren’t emphasized. But the MAGA movement has falsely portrayed these programs, which vary and have been known to benefit all kinds of races, genders, religions and socioeconomic classes, as discriminatory toward white men.