Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk fatally shot in Utah

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk died Wednesday at the age of 31 after being shot at an event at a Utah university. He leaves behind his wife, Erika, and two children.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called Kirk’s killing a “political assassination.”

Utah’s Department of Public Safety said in a statement late on Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing and the shooter is still at large. Two individuals detained in the chaotic aftermath of the shooting were later released.

“We initially took in George Zinn as a suspect. He was later released and charged with obstruction by UVU police. A second suspect, Zachariah Qureshi, was taken into custody and released after interrogation with law enforcement,” the statement said.

President Donald Trump offered his sympathies on Truth Social, writing: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

The White House lowered its flags to half-mast in memory of Kirk and ordered other federal properties to do the same.

Kirk was the CEO of Turning Point USA, or TPUSA, and had brought his “American Comeback Tour” to Utah Valley University, where news of his appearance was met with fierce protest.

Turning Point USA told NBC News in a statement that Kirk was “murdered by a gunshot” and asked the public to respect his family’s privacy at this time.

A spokesperson for Utah Valley University told MSNBC that Kirk was shot around 2:20 p.m. ET time and that they had closed campus for the rest of the day.