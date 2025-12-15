Opinion

Trump allies call his Reiner comments ‘horrible,’ ‘cruel’

Republican lawmakers and conservative figures broke with President Donald Trump over his social media post about the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner, calling it “wrong,” “disrespectful” and “inappropriate.”

By  Julianne McShane

