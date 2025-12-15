Trump allies call his Reiner comments ‘horrible,’ ‘cruel’

Some of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies are among the Republicans condemning his baseless remarks that director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were killed due to their opposition to Trump.

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis wrote on X in response to Trump’s comments: “A man and his wife were murdered last night. This is NOT the appropriate response.”

“The Right uniformly condemned political and celebratory responses to Charlie Kirk’s death,” Ellis continued. “This is a horrible example from Trump (and surprising considering the two attempts on his own life) and should be condemned by everyone with any decency.”

Riley Gaines, a contributor to Turning Point USA who has made her name speaking out against the inclusion of transgender women on women’s sports teams, wrote on X in response to Trump’s comments: “Yikes. Terrible taste here. I hate to see this.”

“This is awful, cruel and beneath President Trump,” wrote conservative commentator Meghan McCain. “Many things in life are more important than politics.”

“This is a dreadful thing to say about a man who just got murdered,” added conservative television host Piers Morgan.

Additionally, at least five Republican members of Congress criticized Trump’s comments, calling them “wrong,” “disrespectful” and “inappropriate.”

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told MS NOW that Trump’s statement “was gross,” adding, “I wish our President would act presidential.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said on X that the Reiners’ deaths are “a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.”

“Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues,” Greene added. “It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder.”

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., called Trump’s comments “inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered.”

"This statement is wrong," Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., wrote on X. "Regardless of one's political views, no one should be subjected to violence, let alone at the hands of their own son. It's a horrible tragedy that should engender sympathy and compassion from everyone in our country, period." "A father and mother were murdered at the hands of their troubled son. We should be lifting the family up in prayer, not making this about politics," Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., wrote on X. In a news release on Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department said the Reiners' son, Nick, 32, was being held on a murder charge without bail after his arrest at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday night, a little less than six hours after police found his parents' bodies. Rob Reiner appeared on MS NOW's predecessor, MSNBC, many times over the years. In his most recent appearance on the network, in October, Reiner characterized the Trump administration's pressure on media as "beyond McCarthy-era-esque." "This is just the beginning, and people have to understand our democracy is being taken away from us," he said. While taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon, Trump doubled down on his earlier comments — even after several Republicans had already condemned them. "I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all," Trump said. "I thought he was very bad for our country." Mychael Schnell contributed reporting. Julianne McShane Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.