Why Vance Boelter is (initially) charged with second-degree murder, not first-degree murder

UPDATE (June 16, 11:25 a.m. E.T.): On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in Minnesota said it will seek first-degree murder charges against Vance Boelter, noting that it is common practice for the office to initially charge second-degree murder to secure a warrant as quickly as possible, as it did in this case.

If you look at the state charges against Vance Boelter in Minnesota, you might wonder why he’s “only” charged with second-degree murder, which doesn’t require premeditation, while the known and alleged facts would seem to satisfy first-degree murder charges in the apparent assassination and attempted assassination of Democratic politicians.

A possible answer is that this is a function of Minnesota law as opposed to a judgment by prosecutors that they can’t prove first-degree charges for the alleged murders of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the alleged attempted murders of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.