Minnesota Gov. Walz announces shooting suspect is arrested June 15, 2025 / 04:30

Why Vance Boelter is (initially) charged with second-degree murder, not first-degree murder

First-degree murder charges could still come against the man charged in what officials say were politically motivated shootings in Minnesota.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

