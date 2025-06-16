The Minnesota shootings offer a painful lesson on the vitriol that haunts America

The shootings of two Minnesota state legislators and their spouses this weekend — resulting in the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and grievous injury to Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, who were shot multiple times — is the latest horrific episode of political violence across the country.
It won’t be the last.
In the wake of the attacks, prominent right-wing social media commentators and conspiracy theorists were quick to falsely lay blame at the feet of victims and Democrats. After reports surfaced that Gov. Tim Walz had appointed the Minnesota shooting suspect, who was taken into custody Sunday, to a state workforce development board, right-wing social media personality Mike Cernovich asked on X whether Walz had unleashed an “assassin” and “ordered the political hit against a rival who voted against Walz’s plan to give free healthcare to illegals.” Elon Musk was swiftly mocked online after he blamed the “far left” for the killings in a post on X.
These conspiracy theories are patently wrong. The suspect in custody for Saturday’s killings has reportedly voted for Trump and is a supporter of the president, according to a close friend of his who spoke with NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis, and he appears to have deliberately targeted progressive and liberal candidates and causes. Police discovered a list of other targets, including Democrats who support abortion rights and Planned Parenthood clinics. He was an ordained Christian minister who had taken several trips to proselytize overseas.
Political vitriol has spiked over the past few years, and violence is right on its heels, reflected in record-breaking hate crime rates, persistent terrorist violence and threats to elected officials, judges, librarians and school board members. In just the first four months of 2025, there were over 170 incidents of threats or harassment to local officials across more than three dozen states.
President Donald Trump survived two assassination attempts last summer. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s home was firebombed this spring. United Healthcare’s CEO was gunned down in Manhattan last year. Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked in their home. The Republican Party’s New Mexico headquarters was firebombed.
Across the political spectrum, our climate of increasing political violence and growing acceptance of it are exacerbated by public figures who fail to condemn violence — or worse, encourage it with language that positions the other party as a dangerous, existential threat. During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump referred to Democrats as “the enemy within,” warning that they are “dangerous” and “evil.” Three-quarters of Republicans who believe Trump won the 2020 election (and 27% who believe Joe Biden won) either somewhat or strongly agree that Democrats are “downright evil.” Democratic Congressman Kweisi Mfume told a crowd of protesters in February that DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) stood for the “department of government evil.”
When political leaders use rhetoric that demonizes their opponents, declaring them enemies who are worthy of revenge or pledging retribution, their supporters may feel emboldened or empowered to take violent action.
It should be noted that many political leaders and pundits across the political spectrum did get the response right. Republican South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden issued a statement saying that “violence has no place in our political system” and ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol.