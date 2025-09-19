Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why it matters that Luigi Mangione’s terrorism charge was dropped

New York law mirrors the federal terrorism statute, dictating that an “act dangerous to human life” intended to “intimidate or coerce a civilian population or government unit” can constitute terrorism.

Judge dismisses terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, keeps murder charge September 16, 2025 / 03:43
By  Madeleine Lippey

Madeleine Lippey

Madeleine Lippey is a public defender, trial attorney and writer based in New York City. She is a graduate of Stanford and Georgetown Law and a passionate advocate for reproductive, economic, racial and criminal justice. All opinions set forth in her articles are made in her individual capacity, not as an employee of any public defender office or agency. 