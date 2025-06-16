Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘The stuff of nightmares’: Feds outline political assassin’s chilling plot June 16, 2025 / 04:54

Suspect in Minnesota lawmaker shootings arrested and charged with murder

Vance Boelter is accused of shooting Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and state Sen. John Hoffman in “politically motivated” attacks.

By  Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post