Suspect in Minnesota lawmaker shootings arrested and charged with murder

After a two-day manhunt, law enforcement agents Sunday night arrested the man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers a day earlier, killing one and injuring the other.

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, was apprehended near his home in Green Isle, Minnesota, roughly 50 miles southwest of Minneapolis. The state of Minnesota on Sunday charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shootings. Each second-degree murder charge carries a potential maximum sentence of 40 years if convicted. State prosecutors said Monday that they are seeking to upgrade the charges to first-degree murder.

Later Monday, the Justice Department charged Boelter with six counts, including murder through the use of a firearm, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison or death. Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson for the District of Minnesota said during a news conference that it’s “too early to tell” if federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Boelter made his initial appearance in federal court on Monday in Saint Paul, Minnesota. In a hearing that lasted about 10 minutes, a judge granted Boelter, who was wearing an orange jail suit, a public defender and set another hearing for June 27, NBC News reported.

Officials say Boelter, impersonating a police officer, shot state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, around 2 a.m. Saturday in their home in Champlin, Minnesota, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. The Hoffmans were transported to a hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

He later went to the home of state Rep. Melissa Hortman in neighboring Brooklyn Park and fatally shot her and her husband, Mark Hortman, according to authorities.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that the suspect went to two other state lawmakers’ houses after Hoffman’s house and before opening fire at Hortman’s house. From Champlin, Boelter went to another lawmaker’s house in Maple Grove, about 12 miles south of Champlin, officials said. The lawmaker was on vacation with her family and wasn’t home, so Boelter left, according to the DOJ.

Boelter then went to a fourth lawmaker’s house in New Hope, about 5 miles southeast of Maple Grove, officials said. But the suspect left the area after encountering police officers who had arrived at the house to check on the lawmaker in response to the shooting in Champlin, the DOJ said. Boelter then went to Hortman’s home in Brooklyn Park.

Law enforcement officials have not publicly identified the two other lawmakers whose homes were visited by Boelter in Maple Grove and New Hope. In a statement Monday, state Sen. Ann Rest indicated she was the lawmaker targeted in New Hope.

“I have been made aware that the shooting suspect was parked near my home early Saturday morning,” she said. “I am so grateful for the heroic work of the New Hope Police Department and its officers. Their quick action saved my life.”

At Hortman’s house, law enforcement agents encountered the suspect, who fled the scene after shooting the Hortmans, officials said. He was on the run for about 43 hours before being captured.

“In the early morning hours of June 14, Beoleter went ot the homes of four Minnesota state politicians with the intent to kill them,” Johnson, the acting U.S. attorney, said on Monday. “It’s no exaggeration to say this is the stuff of nightmares,” he added. All of the allegedly targeted lawmakers are Democrats.

Gov. Tim Walz has described the shootings as “politically motivated.” Hortman was the DFL leader of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and state Sen. John Hoffman. Minnesota Legislature

“One man’s unthinkable actions have altered the state of Minnesota,” Walz said at a press conference Sunday announcing Boelter’s arrest.

“Melissa Hortman was the core of who our values were,” he said. “We’ll take solace in the memory and the work that Melissa did, and you can rest assured that we will put every ounce of effort the state of Minnesota has to make sure justice is served.”

Hortman and her husband leave behind two children.

After multiple rounds of surgeries, Hoffman is “moving towards recovery,” Walz said Sunday. He was shot nine times, and his wife was shot eight times, his wife said in a statement Sunday. Both are expected to recover.

“We have no words,” she said in the statement Sunday. “There is never a place for this kind of political hate.”

‘Largest manhunt in the state’s history’

Around 6 a.m. local time Saturday, several hours after the shootings in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis, David Carlson received a text message from Boelter, Carlson told reporters.

Carlson, who said he is a close friend of Boelter, said the suspect texted him that he “may be dead shortly” and that he was “sorry for all the trouble this has caused.”

At some point, the suspect left the Minneapolis area and traveled roughly 50 miles southwest to Sibley County, which includes Green Isle, the small town where he lives, according to officials.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, investigators received a report that the suspect’s vehicle and cowboy hat were spotted on the side of a highway near a wooded area in Sibley County.

