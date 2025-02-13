Opinion

Why a judge sided with Trump’s ‘Fork in the Road’ federal employee resignation deadline

Federal labor unions didn’t have legal standing to sue, a federal judge said. Before this ruling, the administration lost a series of claims.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Feb. 13, 2025, 11:29 AM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

