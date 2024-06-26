Opinion

Supreme Court tosses claim that White House coerced social media companies to remove content June 26, 2024 / 00:32

Alito dissents from latest Fifth Circuit standing smackdown

The six-justice majority said the plaintiffs didn't have the legal right to challenge the government's contact with social media platforms. Alito, Thomas and Gorsuch dissented.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

