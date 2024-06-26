Alito dissents from latest Fifth Circuit standing smackdown

The Supreme Court smacked down a Republican-appointed trial judge and appeals court on standing grounds, turning away a right-wing lawsuit. No, this isn’t the recent mifepristone ruling where that dynamic was at play, but a new decision, issued Wednesday, about Biden administration contacts with social media platforms regarding misinformation.

Notably, the mifepristone decision was unanimous, while Wednesday’s ruling in Murthy v. Missouri prompted dissent from Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch. Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s ruling for the six-justice majority said the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong to uphold what Barrett called a “sweeping preliminary injunction” against the government.

“To establish standing, the plaintiffs must demonstrate a substantial risk that, in the near future, they will suffer an injury that is traceable to a Government defendant and redressable by the injunction they seek,” Barrett wrote, concluding that “because no plaintiff has carried that burden, none has standing to seek a preliminary injunction.”

Play