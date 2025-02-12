Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

BREAKING: Federal Judge pauses Trump’s plan to put most USAID staffers on forced leave  February 7, 2025 / 07:00

Justice Sotomayor speaks about obeying court orders amid Trump compliance concerns

The Supreme Court justice didn't name Trump, but her public remarks come as his administration has several legal issues headed toward her court.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Feb. 12, 2025, 12:05 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post