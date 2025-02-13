Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘He was clueless’: Sen. Hassan blasts RFK Jr.’s testimony during confirmation hearing February 2, 2025 / 12:01

Senate confirms Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

A leading anti-vaccine activist, Kennedy was a bizarre pick to lead Health and Human Services from the start.

Feb. 13, 2025, 11:32 AM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post