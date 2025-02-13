Senate confirms Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

The Senate confirmed Robert F. Kennedy as health secretary on Thursday, putting one of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in charge of running the country’s public health policy.

Kennedy was confirmed on a 52-48 vote. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was the only Republican who voted against Kennedy’s confirmation alongside Democrats.

Kennedy was both a bizarre and expected pick by President Donald Trump to lead Health and Human Services. A scion of the famous American political dynasty who made his name as an anti-vaccine activist, Kennedy inserted himself into the 2024 election by first running for president as a Democrat, then an independent. He suspended his presidential bid and endorsed Trump in August in what appeared to be a quid pro quo for a potential Cabinet position, though Kennedy denied that such an agreement ever took place.

Kennedy had pitched himself as a uniquely qualified candidate to end the “chronic disease epidemic” and overhaul U.S. health policy. His “Make America Healthy Again” movement brought together MAGA’s distrust of U.S. health institutions with wild misinformation about health science.

Kennedy’s nomination was met with outrage from Democrats — and uncertainty from some Republicans. In late January, he faced tough questioning in his Senate committee hearings. Kennedy could not answer basic questions about Medicaid and Medicare, two massive government programs that millions of Americans rely on for health care. His attempts to distance himself from his anti-vaccine statements were met with intense skepticism from Democrats, yet he declined to acknowledge that vaccines do not cause autism.

A one-time staunch advocate of abortion rights, Kennedy’s stance on the issue was also questioned in his hearings. When pressed on his apparent flip-flop on abortion rights, Kennedy sought to allay Republican concerns and said repeatedly, “I agree with President Trump that every abortion is a tragedy.” He also said he would implement Trump’s policies on the issue if confirmed.

But Kennedy’s confirmation was not a sure thing even after his nomination narrowly cleared the committee vote. Ultimately, he secured enough votes to be confirmed.

As health secretary, Kennedy will oversee a $1.7 trillion federal agency that runs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health, among other agencies.