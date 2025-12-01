Opinion

Alina Habba in the Oval Office at the White House.
Alina Habba on March 28, 2025 in the Oval Office at the White House.Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Appeals court upholds Alina Habba’s disqualification as New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor

The Supreme Court could have the last word on the subject that affects Trump-installed federal prosecutors around the country.

Jordan Rubin
Dec. 1, 2025, 9:51 AM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

