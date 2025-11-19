How the Trump administration can keep some Epstein files secret under the new bill

With the Senate’s sudden approval on Tuesday of the bill to release the Jeffrey Epstein files after its passage in the House, President Donald Trump’s signature would seem to be the only thing standing in the way of finally releasing all of the Justice Department’s files on the subject. After all, the bill mandates that “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials” in the department’s possession related to the late disgraced financier be made publicly available.

But a closer look at the bill reveals that “all” doesn’t really mean “all.”

In fact, the administration has much to work with in the bill’s exceptions to the rule requiring disclosure.

Even as Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested at a press conference on Wednesday that the government had “new information, additional information” and promised to “investigate any leads” and “provide maximum transparency under the law,” the bill says that the attorney general “may withhold or redact” records across several categories listed in the bill. That includes material that “would jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution,” which is notable in light of Trump’s recent command to investigate Democrats tied to Epstein. The bill says that any withholding of information on grounds of active investigations or ongoing cases must be “narrowly tailored and temporary,” but the bill seems to leave that determination to the attorney general herself. A broad investigation by the Justice Department could have far-reaching implications for keeping records secret.

Another potential exception to what can be released is information related to “national defense or foreign policy.” The bill says that such information would need to be classified pursuant to executive order.