The Tea, Spilled By Morning Joe: ‘Things happen’

America needs more heroes.
As Bobby Kennedy said in his 1966 “Ripple of Hope” speech, numberless “diverse acts of courage” collide to shape the course of human events. Now is our time to act.
Keep your camera phone on when a masked man demands you turn it off while he is illegally assaulting a mother.
Speak up for a college classmate when those around you are slurring a Jewish or Muslim student.
Get up on your feet and speak the truth, even — and especially — when your honesty will be met by boos.
Today on “Morning Joe,” Ken Burns spoke about his new documentary, “The American Revolution,” and the bravery it took to launch the American experiment.
“At the end of the Declaration of Independence,” he reminded us, “our founders pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor.”
Then Burns asked the question: “Who among us would pledge their lives and their fortune for this new thing called America?”
“Who would be willing to die for a cause?” he asked.
Who would be willing to give up their money?
George Washington was the richest person in America at the start of the revolution — yet he was willing to sacrifice everything to lead an army that lost most of the battles it fought.
But Washington won that war, and his victory launched a republic that would feed and free millions of people over the course of the next 250 years. The men and women who rose to the challenges of that time were, like all of us, gifted and flawed. But their courage, not their perfection, is what carried the nation forward.
This era may seem to demand less of us than the historical moments that summoned Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin — but that doesn’t mean the stakes aren’t high.
They are.
So take that picture when a mother is beaten to the ground, give that speech that others are afraid to deliver and defend your classmate — even when it might cost you friends.
Create a ripple that turns into a wave that will break down the mightiest walls of oppression.
And then, yes, watch Burns’ new documentary. It’s a great one — and a reminder of what courage, multiplied a million times over, can do.
“Things happen.”
MADE IN CHINA
While the Trump administration obsesses over invading American cities with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and National Guard troops, China is lapping the United States in the race for the future.
The New York Times reports today that when Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg launched the company’s Superintelligence Labs, he sought the 11 most talented minds in artificial intelligence. At the end of the search, 7 of the 11 he chose were Chinese-born.
Industrywide, Chinese researchers fill 38% of the top AI positions at U.S. institutions, and 40% of America’s top AI researchers earned their undergraduate degree from Chinese universities — a sharp rise over the past decade.
And those ICE raids targeting foreigners? They are driving more global talent away from elite American universities and AI companies. So instead of attracting the brightest minds from around the globe, the United States is instead falling behind in the battle for its own future.