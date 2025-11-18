Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Judge throws out Trump’s $475m defamation suit against CNN July 31, 2023 / 00:51

Trump loses defamation appeal over CNN’s use of phrase ‘Big Lie’ in 2020 election coverage

The unanimous ruling came from a three-judge panel, which included two Trump appointees, and called the president’s arguments “meritless” and “untenable.”

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Nov. 18, 2025, 1:56 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post