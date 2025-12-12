‘Destroy’ the government, ‘bait and switch’: SCOTUS hearings highlight GOP goals

Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. The Supreme Court wrapped up its December hearing session this week. It kicked off with a case that could “destroy the structure of government” if the Trump administration has its way. And that was just Monday.

The destruction concern came from Justice Sonia Sotomayor. “You’re asking us to destroy the structure of government and to take away from Congress its ability to protect its idea that the government is better structured with some agencies that are independent,” she told U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer during the hearing in Trump v. Slaughter.

Sauer pressed the high court to overturn its 1935 precedent in Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, which has protected independent federal agencies from presidential control. The hearing suggested that the only question is how the administration will win the case, not whether it will.