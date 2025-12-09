Supreme Court hearing exposes Republicans’ ‘bait and switch’ on campaign finance

Supreme Court hearings sometimes suffer from a degree of formalism that can obscure the reality of what’s at stake and the consequences of the court’s decision in a given case.

But at a hearing Tuesday over a Republican bid to strike down yet another campaign finance limit, a lawyer plainly described what was afoot: a “bait and switch.”

The high court appointed that lawyer, Roman Martinez, to defend an appeals court ruling that rejected a challenge, brought by JD Vance and GOP senatorial and congressional committees, to limits on political parties’ coordination with candidates on campaign spending. The court brought in that outside lawyer because the government, having previously defended the law, switched under the Trump administration to agree with the challengers’ First Amendment claim.

“They are setting up bait and switch 2.0,” said Martinez, an experienced Supreme Court lawyer who clerked for both John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh.

The first round, he said, came in a previous Supreme Court case in which the challengers got other limits struck down while pointing to limits on coordinated expenditures that would remain in place.

“Now,” he said, “they’re coming back and saying, ‘Ha, just kidding. Actually, the coordinated expenditure provision is unlawful as well.’” Martinez said that “what they’re really aiming at is all the other laws that they want to take down.”