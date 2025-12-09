SCOTUS considers gutting more precedent for the GOP — this time on campaign finance

For the second time in as many days, the Supreme Court is hearing a Republican-backed bid to overturn precedent.

On Monday, it was Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, a 90-year-old case that has protected independent federal agencies from presidential control. The 1935 decision had a rough outing, with Chief Justice John Roberts calling it a “dried husk of whatever people used to think it was.”

The precedent at risk in Tuesday’s case is the 2001 ruling in Federal Election Commission v. Colorado Republican Federal Campaign Committee. The 5-4 decision upheld limits on political parties’ campaign spending in coordination with candidates. The court said that a party’s coordinated expenditures “may be restricted to minimize circumvention of contribution limits.”

Although the Colorado ruling came this century, it was the product of a much different court. The only justice who’s still on the high court bench today is Clarence Thomas.

He dissented in that 2001 case, writing that he was “baffled that this Court has extended the most generous First Amendment safeguards to filing lawsuits, wearing profane jackets, and exhibiting drive-in movies with nudity, but has offered only tepid protection to the core speech and associational rights that our Founders sought to defend.” He argued that the party-expenditure limit “sweeps too broadly, interferes with the party-candidate relationship, and has not been proved necessary to combat corruption.”

Thomas is now part of a GOP-appointed supermajority that’s fulfilling long-held goals of the conservative legal movement. When it comes to campaign finance, the majority has blessed the flow of money in politics over corruption concerns.

That brings us to Tuesday’s hearing in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. FEC. The appeal stems from a case brought by JD Vance before he became vice president, along with national senatorial and congressional committees of the Republican Party and former Ohio Republican Rep. Steve Chabot. They raised a First Amendment claim against limits on political parties’ coordinated expenditures.

A federal appeals court rejected them, writing that the plaintiffs made “fair points” but that the high court “has not overruled the 2001 Colorado decision,” even if more recent rulings have created tension with that precedent.