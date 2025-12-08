Republican-controlled Supreme Court considers granting a Project 2025 wish

The conservative Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 blueprint called a 1935 Supreme Court precedent “ripe for revisiting — and perhaps sooner than later.”

Sooner came quickly.

The court is holding a hearing Monday on whether to overturn that precedent, called Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, which has protected independent agencies from presidential interference. The Trump administration has prioritized dismantling that independence, and the court’s Republican-appointed majority has been helping him do so across several agencies whose work affects critical aspects of American life.

Monday’s case, called Trump v. Slaughter, is the court’s latest opportunity to empower the Republican president, though its ruling will last beyond Donald Trump — unless and until a future high court majority reverses whatever this one does in its forthcoming decision.

The 1935 precedent is named for a lawsuit brought by the estate of William Humphrey. He was on the Federal Trade Commission, the five-person consumer protection agency whose members are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate; commissioners’ staggered terms span administrations; and no more than three of them can be from the same political party. President Franklin Roosevelt sought to fire Humphrey in 1933 before the commissioner’s term was up, and his executor sued for his salary from the time that Roosevelt said he was fired until his death in 1934.

The high court sided with Humphrey while stressing the importance of the agency’s independence. The court noted that the law establishing the FTC said presidents can remove commissioners for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office,” and that the government hadn’t made such a claim against Humphrey. “The commission is to be non-partisan; and it must, from the very nature of its duties, act with entire impartiality,” the court said.

Fast-forward to a century later, when Trump sought to fire Democratic commissioner Rebecca Slaughter from that same agency without cause. Citing the Humphrey’s precedent, a federal judge rejected the move, as did an appellate panel – over dissent from a Trump appointee.