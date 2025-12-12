Friday’s Mini-Report, 12.12.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest on the Epstein files: “Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a tranche of new images from the Jeffrey Epstein estate Friday that included photographs of former President Bill Clinton, media impresario Steve Bannon, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and, most notably, President Donald Trump.”

* The National Trust for Historic Preservation heads to court: “A leading national historic preservation group is suing President Donald Trump and several other government officials, seeking to stop the construction of Trump’s planned White House ballroom.”

* At the U.N.: “The Trump administration sided with officials from Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iran in a successful effort to block part of a United Nations report about the dire state of the planet because it called for phasing out fossil fuels, switching to clean energy and reducing plastics, according to two participants.”