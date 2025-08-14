Supreme Court denies emergency relief to Big Tech over Mississippi social media law

The Supreme Court has sided for now with Mississippi over an internet industry trade group, in an emergency order regarding a state law aimed at protecting children online that the industry argues is unconstitutional.

The high court did not explain its action, which is typical on the so-called shadow docket. But one of the justices shared their thoughts, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh writing in a concurrence that he thinks the law at issue “is likely unconstitutional,” but he agreed with his colleagues that emergency relief isn’t procedurally proper at this time.

A federal district court judge in Mississippi had granted trade group NetChoice’s motion to block the state from enforcing the law against group members Dreamwidth, Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram), Nextdoor, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap Inc. (which owns Snapchat), X and YouTube.

Called the Walker Montgomery Protecting Children Online Act, the law requires parental consent and age verification for social media sites, as well as for sites to implement strategies to protect minors from exposure to harmful material. It bears the name of a 16-year-old who died by suicide after an Instagram sextortion scheme.