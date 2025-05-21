Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Judge says Trump administration violated court order with deportation flights May 21, 2025 / 04:36

Judge says Trump administration violated court order with South Sudan deportation flight

It’s the latest instance of a judge calling out the administration’s law-breaking.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
May. 21, 2025, 3:26 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post