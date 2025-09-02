Judge rules Trump admin’s use of military in Los Angeles violated Posse Comitatus Act

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration broke the law in its use of the military in Los Angeles. If upheld on appeal, the ruling will stand as a check on President Donald Trump’s use of the military for domestic law enforcement and serve as a broader reminder that Trump being commander in chief of the military doesn’t make him a national chief of police.

Sitting in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said the administration violated the Posse Comitatus Act. The 1878 law prohibits the U.S. military from executing domestic laws.

Despite that prohibition, Breyer wrote, the federal government has “systematically used armed soldiers (whose identity was often obscured by protective armor) and military vehicles to set up protective perimeters and traffic blockades, engage in crowd control, and otherwise demonstrate a military presence in and around Los Angeles.” Breyer is a Clinton appointee and brother of retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.