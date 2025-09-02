Opinion

Judge finds Trump illegally used National Guard and Marines in L.A. September 2, 2025 / 09:41

Judge rules Trump admin’s use of military in Los Angeles violated Posse Comitatus Act

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer paused his ruling from taking effect until Sept. 12, giving the administration time to appeal.

Sep. 2, 2025, 1:13 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

