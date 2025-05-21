Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Elon Musk says he will step back from politics and government  May 20, 2025 / 02:35

Musk’s influence won’t fade just because he says he’s pulling back on political spending

He’s still the world’s richest person, he still has a relationship with the world’s most powerful man, and he can still do a lot more damage.

May. 21, 2025, 3:30 PM EDT

By

Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes is an MS NOW contributor and the author of the newsletter "To the Contrary."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post