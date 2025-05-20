Judges call out ‘deafening silence’ in Trump’s bid to avoid facilitating return of migrant

Is yet another wrongful deportation case on its way to the Supreme Court? It could be, after a divided appellate panel on Monday rejected the Trump administration’s bid to lift an order to “facilitate” a man’s return from El Salvador. This isn’t the still-unresolved case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia but yet another case where a judge has ordered the government to rectify a wrongful removal.

Monday’s ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit came in the case of a Venezuelan national identified by the pseudonym “Cristian” in court papers.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher ordered the facilitation of his return so that his asylum application can be decided here. Cristian was part of a class action lawsuit from 2019 brought by people who came to the U.S. as unaccompanied minors and later sought asylum. They wanted their applications to be decided while they remained in the U.S. There was a settlement in the case, but the government still sent Cristian to El Salvador with scores of others in March, before his application was decided.

His lawyers said he is being held in Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT), the notorious Salvadoran prison known for human rights violations.

The Trump administration asked the 4th Circuit to lift Gallagher’s order while its appeal is pending. A three-judge panel declined to do that, splitting 2-1 with a Trump appointee dissenting.

The government cited Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members. Administration lawyers argued that Trump’s invocation of the 1798 act meant it didn’t have to wait for a decision on Cristian’s asylum application to remove him. They argued that facilitating his return would cause the government “irreparable harm” because it would undermine Trump’s authority under the wartime act.

But the appellate panel majority said that argument ignores the Supreme Court’s ruling in Abrego Garcia’s case, which approved another judge’s order requiring the facilitation of his return.