Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Inside El Salvador prison holding deported migrant April 28, 2025 / 01:35

Judges call out ‘deafening silence’ in Trump’s bid to avoid facilitating return of migrant

Over dissent from a Trump appointee, an appellate panel declined to lift a judge's order to 'facilitate' a man's return from El Salvador.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
May. 20, 2025, 10:35 AM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post