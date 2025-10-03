Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in federal prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to four years and two months in federal prison.

At the end of his trial in July, a Manhattan jury acquitted the music mogul of the most serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges alleged against him but convicted him of two counts of transporting people for prostitution under the Mann Act.

Ahead of Friday’s sentencing, federal prosecutors filed court papers seeking a sentence of at least 135 months (11 years and three months), while Combs’ lawyers sought no more than 14 months. The latter would have effectively amounted to time served for the 55-year-old, who had already been detained for more than a year in what his lawyers called “one of the most notorious jails in America.”

Federal sentences are shaped by guidelines that give ranges and factors for judges to consider when imposing punishment. How they are calculated is subject to debate, leading to arguments between prosecutors and defendants over not only what the sentence should be but even what the applicable ranges are. Probation officials also weigh in, and here they recommended a range of 70 to 87 months. Combs’ lawyers argued that was too high, and prosecutors in the Southern District of New York said it was too low.