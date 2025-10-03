At Pam Bondi’s request, Apple removes ICEBlock and other apps to track immigration agents

Tech company Apple has blocked its users from accessing ICEBlock, an application that notifies people where Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity is taking place, in the company’s latest act of capitulation to the president’s authoritarian ambitions.

As NBC News reported:

Apple said Thursday it is removing an app that allows users to share information about sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, which the head of ICE had criticized. ICEBlock was removed from Apple’s App Store along with other apps like it, Apple said. ‘We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps,’ Apple said. ‘Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store.’

“I am incredibly disappointed by Apple’s actions today. Capitulating to an authoritarian regime is never the right move,” the app’s developer, Joshua Aaron, told 404 Media. “We are determined to fight this with everything we have.” ICEBlock did not immediately respond to MSNBC’s request for comment.

I wrote about ICEBlock in one of my Tech Drops back in July, and Aaron sat with MSNBC around that time to explain how his Jewish roots and the disturbing similarities he’d noted between Hitler’s Nazis and ICE agents inspired him to launch the app. That the Department of Homeland Security has continued to promote its bigoted mass deportation agenda with references to white supremacist and neo-Nazi propaganda since then only bolsters such comparisons.