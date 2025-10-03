Opinion

Apple removes ICEBlock app after criticism from Trump administration October 3, 2025 / 06:44

At Pam Bondi’s request, Apple removes ICEBlock and other apps to track immigration agents

The app’s developer has said he was inspired to create it because of similarities to stories he heard about Nazi Germany.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post