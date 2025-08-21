Why DOJ and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs are arguing over whether he was acting like a porn producer

You might be in a tough spot if you’re trying to convince a court that you’re a porn producer. But staring down possible prison time can make people do strange things. And so it is in the case of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ bid to upend his convictions for transporting people for prostitution.

Combs was acquitted last month of the most serious charges in his New York sex-trafficking trial. Ahead of his October sentencing, the hip-hop mogul is pressing a provocative First Amendment claim in an attempt to toss the remaining counts for which a jury found him guilty.

Casting the infamous “freak-offs” in a more artistic than criminal light, Combs’ lawyers argue that “he was producing amateur pornography for later private viewing. This is protected First Amendment conduct that no substantial government interest justifies prohibiting, since the films depicted adults voluntarily engaging in consensual activity.”

Opposing the defense in a court filing Wednesday, federal prosecutors call Combs “anything but a producer of adult films entitled to First Amendment protection — rather, he was a voracious consumer of commercial sex, paying male commercial sex workers on hundreds of occasions to have sex with his girlfriends for his own sexual arousal.”