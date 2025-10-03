Supreme Court sides with Trump over Venezuelans on temporary protected status

The Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration over Venezuelans fighting for temporary protected status in the U.S., over dissent from the court’s three Democratic appointees.
Friday’s order follows an earlier one in May that sided with the administration over a dissent from Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Jackson on Friday called the latest move from the majority “yet another grave misuse of our emergency docket.”
After losing again in the lower courts, the administration turned back to the justices, arguing that the case involved “the increasingly familiar and untenable phenomenon of lower courts disregarding this Court’s orders on the emergency docket.”
Noting the previous May order, U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer wrote, “Just four months ago, this Court (with only one Justice noting dissent) stayed the district court’s order granting preliminary relief that indefinitely postponed the Secretary of Homeland Security’s determinations regarding the temporary protected status (TPS) designation of Venezuela.” He argued that the latest lower court ruling against the administration “rests on the same flawed legal grounds as its predecessor — the one this Court stayed.”