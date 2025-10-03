Supreme Court sides with Trump over Venezuelans on temporary protected status

The Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration over Venezuelans fighting for temporary protected status in the U.S., over dissent from the court’s three Democratic appointees.

Friday’s order follows an earlier one in May that sided with the administration over a dissent from Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Jackson on Friday called the latest move from the majority “yet another grave misuse of our emergency docket.”

After losing again in the lower courts, the administration turned back to the justices, arguing that the case involved “the increasingly familiar and untenable phenomenon of lower courts disregarding this Court’s orders on the emergency docket.”