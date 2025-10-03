Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Trump’s winning streak: Law professor breaks down his Supreme Court shadow docket victories September 13, 2025 / 07:02

Supreme Court sides with Trump over Venezuelans on temporary protected status

The order follows a previous one from the high court that sided with the administration in May.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post