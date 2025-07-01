Why the prosecution’s case against Sean Combs is more complicated than it seems

UPDATE (July 2, 2025, 10:32 a.m. ET): On Wednesday a jury found Sean Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and acquitted him on one count of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking.
As the jury deliberates in the trial of rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been sitting trial after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation in aid of prostitution, there is a strong likelihood he will be convicted on all counts, as the government has likely introduced enough evidence of the essential elements of these three crimes (two of the five are duplicates) to at least support convictions. Of course, the jurors are empowered to conclude that the evidence is not credible and acquit. But the government has at least put in enough evidence that, if believed, would satisfy each of the essential elements of the crimes charged.
But this is also probably not a case that the Southern District of New York should have brought. To be clear, everything we’ve seen indicates Combs certainly should be held accountable and face the consequences for behavior that has by all accounts been deeply destructive, harmful and dangerous.
Still, even if Combs is found guilty, he shouldn’t have been charged with these crimes or in this court. That’s because Congress enacted each of these statutes to combat specific evils, few of which today accurately apply to the crimes Combs has been charged with.
The main question is, therefore, are these crimes a good “fit,” legally speaking, for what Combs is alleged to have done?
First, there’s the racketeering conspiracy charge.
In the 1950s and 60s, Congress was concerned about the criminal infiltration of labor unions, along with the Senate Subcommittee on Government Operations’ exposure of the “family” structure of La Cosa Nostra — or, the mafia. The legislative history of RICO implies that its proponents wanted to limit the law’s reach to “traditional organized crime.” The congressional statement of “Findings and Purpose” accompanying the law indicates that Congress was concerned about such things as “organized crime annually drain[ing] billions of dollars from America’s economy… [and]…this money and power are increasingly used to infiltrate and corrupt legitimate business and labor unions and to subvert and corrupt our democratic processes…” Did Congress intend for the RICO conspiracy statute to criminalize an allegedly violent, philandering, megalomaniac boss who is accused of using his company and associates to help him abuse his girlfriends and throw sex parties? Probably not. But, since RICO was so broadly drafted — and intentionally so, conduct likely fits within its reach.
The effect feels like the government is forcing a square, morally compromised peg into a round hole.
Then there’s sex trafficking. The Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, “equipped the U.S. Government with new tools and resources…to eliminate modern forms of slavery domestically and internationally.” In Senate hearings on international trafficking of children and women in 2000, Sen. Sam Brownback insisted that sex trafficking “is the new slavery. It includes all the elements associated with slavery, including being abducted from your family and home, taken to a strange country where you do not speak the language, losing your identity and freedom, being forced to work against your will with no pay, being beaten and raped, having no defense against the one who rules you, and eventually dying early because of this criminal misuse.” In order to pass the TVPA, “lawmakers repeatedly referred to trafficking victims as meek, passive objects of sexual exploitation…exercising no free will during their illegal entry into the United States and as passive during their subsequent sexual exploitation,” according to a 2007 article in the Boston University Law Journal by Stanford law professor Jayashri Srikantiah.