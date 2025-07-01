Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why the prosecution’s case against Sean Combs is more complicated than it seems

Even if Combs is found guilty, he likely shouldn’t have been charged with these crimes or in this court.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-employee gives emotional testimony at sex trafficking trial May 27, 2025 / 03:23
By  Danny Cevallos

Danny Cevallos

Danny Cevallos is an MSNBC legal analyst who practices in the areas of personal injury, wrongful conviction and criminal defense.