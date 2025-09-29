Oregon sues Trump admin over ‘patently unlawful’ Portland troop deployment

The Trump administration’s latest potential use of the military on Americans in Democratic-led areas was met with a court challenge over the weekend, when lawyers filed a lawsuit against what they called the federal government’s “patently unlawful” troop deployment in Portland, Oregon.

The federal complaint, filed Sunday, cited a memorandum from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that called 200 members of the Oregon National Guard into federal service. The memo followed a social media post on Saturday in which President Donald Trump told Hegseth “to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” and that the president is “authorizing Full Force, if necessary.”

In their complaint, state and city officials called Trump’s statement “nothing more than baseless, wildly hyperbolic pretext.” They added that the federal government “infringed on Oregon’s sovereign power to manage its own law enforcement activity and National Guard resource.” They also noted that Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, a Democrat, had said that the state “does not want military troops and that public safety will be handled by local law enforcement.”

Among their legal arguments is violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, which broadly restricts using the armed forces for domestic law enforcement. Earlier this month, a federal judge cited the act in ruling that the administration broke the law in its use of the military in Los Angeles.