Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

It’s why we have the police: Oregon official says no to troops in Portland September 29, 2025 / 04:29

Oregon sues Trump admin over ‘patently unlawful’ Portland troop deployment

City and state officials called the president’s dramatic claims “nothing more than baseless, wildly hyperbolic pretext.”

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post