Hegseth’s mystery military meeting broadcasts a damaging message of U.S. instability

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 25 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

On Thursday, The Washington Post was first to report that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has summoned hundreds of military officials for a meeting at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week. “The highly unusual directive was sent to virtually all of the military’s top commanders worldwide,” more than a dozen people familiar with the plan told the Post.

The meeting is the latest in a series of chaotic decisions that have come out of the Pentagon since Hegseth took the reins in January. Last week, the Defense Department released a memo stating that journalists covering the agency can no longer gather or report information, even if it is unclassified, without approval from the government. Days later, the department also announced Hegseth would shutter a committee created to expand the role of women in the military. And then, of course, who could forget Hegseth allegedly sharing highly sensitive information on an unsecure messaging app?

In the wake of this latest announcement from the Pentagon, I can tell you that behind closed doors, my former Republican colleagues on the Senate Armed Services Committee are likely asking themselves, “What is going on?”