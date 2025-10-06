Trump tries, fails to circumvent court ruling on unnecessary Portland troop deployment

Donald Trump hasn’t yet reached the point at which he’s deliberately and explicitly defied federal court orders, but make no mistake: The president and his team have gone to dramatic lengths to circumvent judicial rulings they didn’t like.

Arguably, the most dangerous of such efforts, in which the Republican administration is dancing precariously along a profoundly radical line, is currently underway. The New York Times reported:

A federal judge on Sunday night blocked the Trump administration from deploying hundreds of out-of-state National Guard troops to Oregon, even as President Trump turned to the Texas guard in a widening hunt for military forces to send to Democratic cities.

Let’s pause to review how we arrived at this point, because as Columbia University political scientist Lindsay P. Cohn summarized, Americans are now watching “the adjudication of some of the most important constitutional issues of federalism, executive discretion, and judicial review” since the 19th century.

About a month ago, the president raised the prospect of deploying the Guard to Portland, Oregon, because of something he’d seen on television the night before. It’s not altogether clear what he saw or whether the footage was from five years ago.

Nine days ago, Trump followed up on this, announcing publicly that he was directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “provide all necessary Troops” to Portland, adding that he was also “authorizing Full Force, if necessary.” (It wasn’t clear what that meant, exactly, though it sounded as though the American president was authorizing the use of military force against Americans on American soil.)

The White House added soon after that the deployments were necessary to end “the radical left’s reign of terror in Portland” — which did not and does not exist — adding that Oregon’s largest city is “war-ravaged” — a description of conditions with no basis in reality.

Local and state officials filed suit and succeeded: On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, blocked the president from deploying 200 National Guard troops to Portland.

“This country has a longstanding and foundational tradition of resistance to government overreach, especially in the form of military intrusion into civil affairs,” Immergut wrote.

“This historical tradition boils down to a simple proposition: this is a nation of Constitutional law, not martial law. Defendants have made a range of arguments that, if accepted, risk blurring the line between civil and military federal power — to the detriment of this nation,” she added.

The White House did not take the news well. Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller characterized the restraining order as “legal insurrection,” adding that he believed Guard deployments were “an absolute necessity” in order to, among other things, protect “the Republic itself.”