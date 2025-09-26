Supreme Court majority backs Trump on withholding billions in foreign aid, over dissent

The Supreme Court will let the Trump administration withhold $4 billion in congressionally approved foreign aid, in the Republican-appointed majority’s latest shadow docket win delivered to President Donald Trump.

The order Friday was issued over dissent from the court’s three Democratic appointees, who wrote that “the effect of its ruling is to allow the Executive to cease obligating $4 billion in funds that Congress appropriated for foreign aid, and that will now never reach its intended recipients.”

In a brief order, the majority said the government met the standard for urgent preliminary relief, though it emphasized that Friday’s order “should not be read as a final determination on the merits.” In her dissent for the three Democratic appointees, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that she appreciated “that the majority refrains from offering a definitive view of this dispute and the questions raised in it,” but she nonetheless took stock of the weighty consequences of the order, arguing that the result “conflicts with the separation of powers.”

Continuing her criticism of the majority’s actions and how it takes them on the emergency docket, Kagan wrote that emergency relief “should be sparingly given,” as she noted that “every such award disrupts the usual process of judicial review.”