Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Bearing witness to the harm caused by Trump clawing back billions in foreign aid September 14, 2025 / 08:14

Supreme Court majority backs Trump on withholding billions in foreign aid, over dissent

Chief Justice John Roberts previously temporarily backed the administration while the full court considered the issue.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post