Judge’s dismissal of Adams case shows importance of judicial independence in Trump 2.0

The Eric Adams dismissal saga epitomizes much of the second Trump administration. For one thing, it’s a prime example of the Justice Department — led by Donald Trump’s personal lawyers from his criminal and impeachment cases — wielding the awesome power of the federal government for the president’s political ends.

But in the wake of Wednesday’s permanent dismissal of the corruption case against the New York City mayor, another thing that shouldn’t get lost in this sordid chapter is that it’s a testament to judicial independence in Trump 2.0.

Indeed, the case’s ignoble ending could’ve been much worse.

Recall that U.S. District Judge Dale Ho was faced with a brazen request from the Justice Department to dismiss the corruption charges only temporarily, and Adams agreed with that arrangement. Had Ho immediately rubber-stamped it, that would’ve left open the possibility that the Republican administration would later revive the charges, giving Trump political leverage over the Democratic mayor on matters of immigration enforcement and who knows what else.

The parties’ strained insistence that it wasn’t a quid pro quo only served to emphasize that it was.

To be sure, the Biden-appointed judge would’ve been within his rights to sign off on the transparently corrupt agreement. After all, it’s what both sides said they wanted at an unusual Feb. 19 hearing in Manhattan.

But in a masterstroke, the judge on Feb. 21 appointed a third party to present additional arguments on the matter, given the lack of adversarial testing that we typically see in the American legal system. The real genius of the appointment was in whom Ho tasked with the historic assignment: Paul Clement, not only one of the top lawyers out there but a bona fide conservative, to boot. Whatever the Democratic appointee would ultimately decide, it wouldn’t be a partisan hatchet job.