Joe Rogan and Ann Coulter break with Trump over ‘horrific’ deportation enforcement

As the Trump administration continues to implement its immigration crackdown, the president’s deportation efforts are beginning to attract criticism even from a few of his most high-profile supporters.

On Saturday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the popular podcaster, who backed Trump in November, referred to a recent deportation operation as “horrific.”

“You got to get scared that people who are not criminals are getting, like, lassoed up and deported and sent to, like, El Salvador prisons,” Rogan said.

Rogan referenced the deportation of Andry José Hernández Romero, a makeup artist and hairdresser from Venezuela who was seeking asylum in the United States. The 31-year-old was deported to El Salvador last month after the Trump administration accused him of belonging to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang. Immigration officials cited Hernández Romero’s tattoos — a pair of crowns on his wrists reading “Mom” and “Dad” — as evidence of links to the gang. However, as experts have noted, Tren de Aragua, unlike other Latin American gangs, is not known for using tattoos to identify its members in general, or tattoos like Hernández Romero’s in particular.

“That’s bad for the cause,” Rogan said. “The cause is, ‘let’s get the gang members out,’ everybody agrees. But let’s not [let] innocent gay hairdressers get lumped up with the gangs, and then, like, how long before that guy can get out? Can we figure out how to get him out? Is there any plan in place to alert the authorities they’ve made a horrible mistake and correct it?”

Hernández Romero is just one of more than 200 Venezuelans the Trump administration has deported to El Salvador in recent weeks by invoking the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 law that had only been used during wartime — a move that’s currently being challenged in court.

Rogan isn’t the only figure on the right who is calling out Trump over his immigration enforcement. Earlier this month, conservative commentator Ann Coulter publicly questioned the administration’s arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and green-card holder who participated in pro-Palestinian protests on campus last spring.

In a post on X, Coulter wrote, “There’s almost no one I don’t want to deport, but unless they’ve committed a crime, isn’t this a violation of the first amendment?”