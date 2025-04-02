Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Horrific’: Joe Rogan blasts Trump for sending innocent people to El Salvador prison April 1, 2025 / 06:41

Joe Rogan and Ann Coulter break with Trump over ‘horrific’ deportation enforcement

The podcaster, who backed Trump in November, publicly criticized a recent deportation carried out by his administration.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post