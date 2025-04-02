Mike Johnson’s humiliating loss shows how weak he is without Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson suffered a humiliating blow from his own caucus on Tuesday when he failed to kill a proposal that would have allowed lawmakers who have just given birth to delegate a colleague to cast votes on their behalf.
Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, was so put off by his tactical loss that he sent everyone in Congress home early for the week. The bizarre decision to tell all of his colleagues to pack it in was a rather obvious attempt to divert attention from his failure to control the chamber.
Last year Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R- Fla., who gave birth to a son in 2023, began to advocate for a House policy that would allow new mothers to appoint a colleague to vote on their behalf during the first six weeks after birth. There is currently no parental leave policy in Congress, and voting must be done in person. Luna’s effort evolved as she worked with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, and the rule change movement has become a call for both new mothers and fathers to be able to exercise proxy voting for up to 12 weeks. But a major obstacle stood in her way: The leader of her own party in the House is strongly opposed to proxy voting, and has argued that it’s unconstitutional and would be a slippery slope to an overly lax attitude toward proxy voting.
Luna had a plan to force a vote on the issue this week and use a special maneuver to circumvent Johnson. She collected 218 “discharge petition” signatures, including from 11 Republicans, which allows her to bring the legislation directly to the floor without Johnson’s backing. But Johnson then sought to pre-empt this with a special maneuver of his own: He used what The New York Times described as an “unprecedented parliamentary maneuver” to close off her path to forcing the vote. Except it didn’t work.
As NBC News reports, it “failed 206-222, with nine Republicans bucking Johnson and voting with all 213 Democrats.” Notably, some of the Republicans who joined Luna in killing Johnson’s effort in that vote were not even signatories to her petition.