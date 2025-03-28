Ask Jordan: Who does the Department of Justice represent?

“Does the Department of Justice serve the President or the United States?”
— Linden B.
Hi Linden,
To the extent that there is a conflict, it should be the United States. The Justice Department’s independence has been an important modern value in the post-Watergate era. But it’s an understatement to say that the current administration is testing that value.
Of course, the department isn’t entirely unrelated to the president. It’s not a coincidence that DOJ priorities can shift every four or eight years. In every administration, the president appoints DOJ officials — some of whom are subject to Senate confirmation — whose views are at least somewhat aligned with the president’s or else they wouldn’t be picked.