Ask Jordan: Who does the Department of Justice represent?

But the alignment between the DOJ and this White House is extreme. The lawyers leading the department are Trump’s personal attorneys from his criminal and impeachment cases; they now wield the awesome power of the federal government on his behalf. As Attorney General Pam Bondi put it: DOJ lawyers are “his lawyers.”

One of the greatest independence tests is when presidents themselves face potential legal jeopardy. We have several data points on this subject over the years, including from Trump’s first term. But look even more recently to when Joe Biden was investigated related to classified documents. His attorney general, Merrick Garland, appointed a special counsel (a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney) for the matter. Announcing that appointment, Garland said it “underscores for the public the Department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law.”

Would Bondi do the same? The answer to that question is the same answer to the question of who this DOJ serves.

Have any questions or comments for me? I’d love to hear from you! Please email deadlinelegal@nbcuni.com for a chance to be featured in a future newsletter.