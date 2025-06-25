Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Ex-Trump lawyer Emil Bove grilled in Senate confirmation hearing June 25, 2025 / 08:11

Setting the record straight on the Eric Adams dismissal after Emil Bove’s confirmation hearing

The important part of the New York City mayor's criminal corruption case is how it was dismissed, not the fact that it was dismissed.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post