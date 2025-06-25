Setting the record straight on the Eric Adams dismissal after Emil Bove’s confirmation hearing

The Eric Adams case was bound to come up at Emil Bove’s judicial confirmation hearing on Wednesday — and it did. But the Trump nominee stressed an odd aspect of the case, namely the fact that a federal judge granted the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the New York City mayor’s criminal case.

It’s an odd aspect to emphasize because it was never really in doubt that U.S. District Judge Dale Ho was going to grant the DOJ’s motion, led by Bove, whom President Donald Trump made a high-ranking DOJ official after Bove represented Trump in his criminal cases. Rather, the relevant aspect is how Ho dismissed the case: With prejudice, meaning permanently. Far from being a legal victory for the administration, it was a stunning defeat that left much institutional damage in its wake, as several prosecutors resigned rather than go along with the Bove-backed scheme.

So, the fact that Ho dismissed the case with prejudice is a crucial distinction. Indeed, it’s the whole ballgame. Recall that the failed scheme hinged on the administration being able to keep the charges hanging over Adams — hence the apparent reason why Bove fought so hard not merely to dismiss the case but to do so without prejudice, so that the charges could be revived in the future if the administration were to become displeased with Adams’ political cooperation on immigration enforcement or anything else. Prosecutors who resigned said it amounted to a quid pro quo, which Bove and Adams denied.

With that context in mind, it’s clear that Bove hardly made a point at the hearing when he noted to Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., that Ho had granted the dismissal, as if to imply that the judge agreed with Bove’s reasoning.